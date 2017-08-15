Bring friends to share memories

Ex Territorians share memories and rekindle old friendships at their annual gathering.

SPEND the day sharing memories and rekindle old friendships at the annual Wide Bay Ex-Territorian Gathering.

The gathering is for those who lived in the Northern Territory and retired to Queensland including the Wide Bay region.

Organiser Rod Seymour said it was just a bit of lunch and to catch up and talk about the good old

days.

Bring your friends along who haven't been before, plus any memorabilia, old photos and stories to share with guests.

Starts at 9.30am with cake, tea and coffee.

Lunch ,which will be roast meals, will be available, at your cost, from 12.30pm.

RSVP by Thursday, August 22, for catering purposes.

For information, phone 4129 6447, 0428 296 447 or email rodseymour @bordernet.com.au.

DETAILS:

Wide Bay Ex-Territorian Gathering will be held on Sunday, August 27, at the Maryborough Bowls Club, 506 Kent St.