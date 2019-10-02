Bring it on: Papalii ready for battle with returning Rooster

Canberra star forward Josh Papalii has accepted he must shut down Sydney Roosters enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves if the Raiders are to end a 25-year NRL premiership drought.

Papalii has led the Raiders to their first grand final since 1994 and scored the match-winning try in their pulsating preliminary final win against South Sydney last Friday.

But now they meet the reigning premiers who have beaten Canberra twice this season and all eyes are on the battle of the star front-rowers.

Papalii said he prefers to let his football do the talking but that he couldn't wait to face Waerea-Hargreaves and the most formidable pack in the NRL at ANZ Stadium on Sunday.

"They're a great pack. (Waerea-Hargreaves) is aggressive, he's a big man. He leads their pack. He's definitely in the top five front-rowers for the past decade and really brings that aggression," Papalii told AAP.

"I'm definitely looking forward to the challenge. They've sat near the top of the table most of the year and there's no secret behind that, their forward pack has got them there.

"Everyone sort of singles me out and looks to me to lead this pack but I don't like to talk. Hodgy (Josh Hodgson) does most of the talking but I just go out there and play footy."

The Roosters are favourites to become the first club since 1993 to win back-to-back titles but Waerea-Hargreaves admitted Papalii was "fantastic" against the Rabbitohs.

The Australian and Queensland prop isn't the only representative forward Waerea- Hargreaves has to handle on Sunday.

New Zealand international Joe Tapine, who is close to career-best form after overcoming several injury setbacks, said he wants to take down the Roosters pack.

"I like being that guy that the boys look to, to do something, and I love the physical side of the game," Tapine said.

"I always look forward to the competitions you have with other forwards ... but I just want to start the game well and make sure all of us boys are on the front foot."

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is back from suspension to take on the Raiders in the grand final.

Canberra co-captain Jarrod Croker backed Papalii to be named the Dally M prop of the year at the awards on Wednesday night.

Croker said Papalii's match-winning performances this year had played a huge role in the club progressing to their first grand final in 25 years.

"Who else would carry three blokes over the line when we're a man short (against Souths). He's a freak and I'm so happy for big Paps," Croker said.

"He's been through the highs and lows with myself and Jack (Wighton) for a longtime and there's a reason he's our Meninga medallist three of the past four years.

"He'll probably be the Dally M front-rower of the year I'd reckon. He's a special player and special human."

