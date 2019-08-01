Bring the band back to town

TOP TUNES: SCAT! will play at Jazz by the River at the Brolga Theatre.

NEXT week has finally arrived for a Brisbane jazz band who were asked to return after their last gig in the Heritage City.

SCAT! is back by popular demand for the Maryborough Regional Arts Council's historic Jazz by the River function at the Brolga Theatre later this month.

MRAC president Roger Bowden said SCAT! do for jazz what bubbles do for champagne.

"When last in town the audience couldn't get enough of SCAT!'s brilliant renditions of traditional, '70s groove, Latin, swing, big band tunes, seriously good humour and crowd interaction," Mr Bowden said.

"So much so Maryborough Regional Arts Council were told to bring them back next weekend."

That was in 2017.

Original tunes, tasty standards, clever arrangements, brilliant musicianship and serious humour is a package that audiences can't get enough of.

The band's live show, fronted by vocalist Craig Burnett, is a unique blend of accessible sounds, instrumental mastery, lyric riffing, crowd interaction and off-beat humour.

Over the last 10 years the band, featuring Burnett on vocals, Jeremy O'Connor on bass, Daniel Smith on drums and Chris Poulsen playing piano, has crafted a unique musical persona that mixes equal doses of fun with blistering jazz virtuosity.

Music fans can enjoy a relaxed jazz club atmosphere in the Brolga Theatre foyer with pre-ordered refreshments from Ebb and Flow when purchasing tickets.

SCAT! will perform on Sunday, August 18 from 2pm.

Tickets are $24.50 and available at the box office at 5 Walker St, Maryborough.

You can also visit ourfrasercoast.com.au or phone 41226060.