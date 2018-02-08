Bring the bridal party to the expo

LOVE IS IN THE AIR: Rosa Czinege encourages bride and groom's-to-be, to come along and feel the love of the Arkarra Tea Gardens Wedding Expo on February 17.

FRASER Coast photographers, entertainers, celebrants, stylists and equipment hire places will join the owners of Arkarra Tea Gardens this month in showcasing what local businesses have to offer for couples planning their wedding day.

Arkarra Tea Gardens owners Rosa and Russell Czinege will host the second annual expo on February 17.

"What we are trying to do is showcase the Fraser Coast because we have so many talented people in the area who do a range of services," Ms Czinege said.

"There's quite a few photographers coming, we have a photo booth, some bridesmaids fashions and Ed Harry's who will provide some fashions for the groom because they always get left out of things like this."

If couples are looking for a wedding day setting that includes the great outdoors, Ms Czinege said their permanent outdoor function marquee could be the ticket.

"What we have here is very unique venue because we offer couples who want to be outside but in a marquee, the opportunity to have their wedding day all inclusive and in the one spot.

"You can get married here, have canapes on the lawn, walk in to the marquee and have the rest of the evening whether it be a sit down or canapes.

"The Prop People will be actually decorating the marquee and have in set in two parts - half like a stand up canape party and the other half like a sit down dinner.

"Couples can come in and visualise and see what they are going to get on the day."

Entertainment will be provided by Frank Benn and Al Davies.

There will be drinks and canapes on arrival, supplied by Bay Fusion catering.

There is also a chance to win a $1000 package from Arkarra Tea Gardens, you just need to be there on the day. For further information phone 4128 8069.

ARKARRA WEDDING EXPO

When: Saturday, February 17, 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

Where: Arkarra Tea Gardens is located at 28 Panorama Dr, Dundowran. For more information, visit www.arkarra.com.au or phone 4128<TH>8069.