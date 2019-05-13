BRING THEM HOME: Family distraught after beloved dogs stolen

Kylie Nielsen said her young family was distraught over the theft, which took place in front of their Oakhurst property earlier this month.

A FAMILY'S desperate search continues for their two beloved pets, stolen from outside their home.

The dogs' owner Kylie Nielsen said her young family was distraught over the theft, which took place in front of their Oakhurst property earlier this month.

She has lodged a police report and is appealing to members of the public for information that might help bring her pets home.

Mrs Nielsen said her dogs Holly, 6, and Sugar, 5 were last seen walking on the Biggenden Highway about 5am on Thursday, May 2.

Once she realised the dogs were missing, she put a post on Facebook asking the public for information.

She said a man called to say her had seen the two female boxer dogs the morning they went missing.

"A man in a van had to hit his brakes to avoid hitting them," she said.

"He noticed a white Toyota Hilux with a dog cage on the back slow right down and pull up.

"He thought to himself that it must have been the owner, and they haven't been seen since."

Holly and Sugar, who are both spayed and micro-chipped, have been part of the Neilsen family since they were puppies.

Mrs Neilsen said her daughters Danielle, 12, and Lucy, 9, were distraught since the pair disappeared.

She said her pets' disappearance was affecting her sleep.

"We have now lost security on our property as well, I haven't slept properly in six days," she said.

"With all the neighbouring properties, and it's a small community, everybody sees everything out there.

"Someone would have reported it, and no one has seen my dogs since that morning."

Mrs Nielsen has contacted the RSPCA and paid $100 for the organisation to keep an eye out for the animals.

"I have checked vets, refuges, the council, I have exhausted every avenue," she said.

"We've been out searching the forestry, checked neighbouring suburbs, they were reported stolen to the police."

Mrs Neilsen said she believed Holly and Sugar were stolen because they had only strayed a few times over the years and were always picked up within hours of leaving their property.

"It's so bizarre for them to go at the time they did, we have rural fencing and it's all gated up," she said.

"My husband could see where wire was bent up in one spot.

"And for this Hilux to drive slowly and pull up where the dogs were last seen, I just want to appeal to this person to please message me."

A report has been made to police.

If anyone has any information regarding the theft, phone Crimestoppers on 1800333000 or Policelink on 131444.