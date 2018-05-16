Bring your baby to no-judgment bootcamp

IN THE lounge-room of this family home, a dispute over a plastic dinosaur requires some expert mediation.

Despite room to run around and a rumpus room to rival the Myer toy department, it's two smallest residents have decided they must play with the same figurine.

Jade and Michael Wellings dig into their repertoire for the gentle tone reserved for use with two children under five years who have just woken up from their afternoon sleep.

In between providing snacks and repairing said dinosaur's leg, they negotiate a peace agreement and resume the interview.

This is a specific skill-set a corporate woman who has run multi-million dollar businesses and an ex-Afghanistan veteran could only begin developing the day they became parents. They wouldn't have it any other way but for two people who both enjoyed fitness pre-parenthood, learning to find room for exercise in the daily chaos of family life long proved a challenge.

After the birth of her first child Jade started attending local group classes with other new mums.

Despite being a personal trainer, she, like her friends, found the exercises difficult as they weren't designed for women who had just given birth.

They also wanted to go somewhere they could take their children but the idea of leaving newborns in a creche was stressful and working around nap times near impossible.

"Many of my friends didn't feel comfortable because they weren't in shape,” Jade said.

"They were great classes for the general population but not for what we needed...things like weak pelvic floors, abdominal separation, reasons why we couldn't just go and do what other people do.”

Jade saw a gap in the market and enrolled in a course specifically tailored for pre and post-natal exercise.

Bump 2 Bubs Fitness was born - classes where women could come and bring their babies and children with them in a secure, gated private home at Dundowran Beach.

Bump 2 Bubs Fitness instructor Jade Wellings running a class. {JOY BUTLER}

Word spread quickly and within weeks, classes were filling up. This was a place where mums could come and exercise without judgment.

Where their kids could run free.

Where they wouldn't be forced to do star jumps with a weak bladder.

A group of women from the classes are currently training on Monday nights for the gruelling Tough Mudder course.

For others though, weight loss and improved fitness are simply welcome bonuses to what has become a safe and therapeutic haven for frank talks about everything from mum bodies to post-natal depression.

"Exercise is a positive thing for them but the kids also have fun,” Jade said.

"Mum's don't judge other mums.”

On bootcamp days, an average morning in the Wellings household begins with a pre-dawn wake-up.

Jade attends a Crossfit class, a more extreme style of exercise she has enjoyed getting into now her children are older and her body stronger.

Then she has 30 minutes training a private client.

Before most people have woken up, she's back at home writing out the exercise plan for the day and playing tag team with Michael who has sorted breakfast and clothes for the kids and headed into town for work.

It's an impressive routine but if you ask Jade, not even close to the effort put in by some of the strong mums she's met since running classes.

"You see these single mums with lots of children who are working full-time, taking kids to after-school activities, coming here at 6pm and still managing to find time for themselves. "One mum lost her husband in a workplace accident, has two little kids and was battling depression but showed up to try and help herself.

"Another mum is pregnant with her third child and her partner is FIFO (fly, in, fly out) and I think she does an amazing job just to get here.

"Another works a lot of hours, has two kids, her husband is in Afghanistan and she's still fitting it in.”

For more information head to the Bump 2 Bubs Facebook page.