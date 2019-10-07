Bringing opera to the people

EXCLUSIVE SHOW: Anastasia Bickel is set to perform at the Brolga Theatre soon.

EXCLUSIVE SHOW: Anastasia Bickel is set to perform at the Brolga Theatre soon.

WITH a voice so powerful it moves some to tears, Maryborough's newest resident, Anastasia Bickel, will share her operatic songs in a performance at the Brolga Theatre.

The Tasmanian-born singer has been busking since she was 13 and was spotted singing around the Heritage City and the markets before being asked to lead an ensemble for the Maryborough Regional Arts Council.

Anastasia said it was always exciting to have the opportunity to connect with an audience by sharing beautiful music.

"I am a professional opera singer and have performed in concerts and staged operas in Australia and Europe, but this is the first time I've been asked to do a concert by someone who saw me busking," she said.

The award-winning opera singer hitch-hiked around Australia on a busking tour when she was 21, singing folk songs with guitar and yodelling.

"I have recently started busking again, after having worked as an opera singer overseas, and now I only sing opera pieces," she said.

"I love busking because it brings opera to people who might not choose to go to an opera house and who might not even realise that they like opera."

The singer said she always enjoyed making music, "although I'm not sure if my family always enjoyed my early efforts".

She developed her passion for singing as a teenager, studying classical voice at the Queensland Conservatorium in 2011 and left in 2016.

"No one is born with an operatic voice," she said.

"I spent nine years learning to make this sound and I still work on it all the time."

She recently returned from a 12-month contract performing with Theatre Basel in Switzerland and has performed in lots of venues in Australia, including the Sydney Opera House.

Ms Bickel said she moved to Maryborough because she fell in love with the beautiful old Queenslanders and the laid back, friendly vibe.

"It also has fabulous weather - which I really appreciate after a year in Europe," she said.

She said if she aspired to be like anyone it would be her greyhounds, "who really know how to relax and appreciate the small things".

Ms Bickel will lead the ensemble with Irena Lsiuk and pianist Mark Connors performing popular operatic melodies, such as O mio babbino caro by Puccini and Habanera by Bizet.

Maryborough Regional Arts Council members are thrilled to present some of the world's most beautiful music as the three gifted young Australian performers showcase their talents with a selection of famous arias and duets.

It will be an exclusive recital and seating is limited.

The program will run for two hours and include spine-tingling classics from La Traviata, Tales of Hoffmann, Lakmé, La Bôheme, Carmen and more.

Opera at the Brolga - Classic Arias and Duets will be held on Tuesday, October 15, at 7pm in the foyer at the Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough.

Tickets are $28 for adults and for $25 concession, available at brolgatheatre .org or phone 41226060.