Bringing out creativity

UNLEASHING CREATIVITY: Sarah Brischke holds parties, workshops and classes at her studio Sazzy's Art Shack in Bauple. Boni Holmes

BAUPLE born-and-bred resident Sarah Brischke has been injecting life into art for all of her years.

Now she is using her love of art to bring out the creativity to all who cross her path at her studio, Sazzy's Art Shack.

"I love being able to do what I love and in my home town," she said.

Ms Brischke's studio is adjacent to Racemes Art Gallery in Bauple.

Most of her art is abstract and acrylic but she has tried most mediums and styles.

Even though she has been creative all her life, Ms Brischke only acknowledged it about six months ago when Jenny Regal opened Racemes.

"I was asked if I would sell my paintings and I had never considered it but thought why not explore that option," she said.

The studio holds kids' creativity arvos, art meditation, Paint Party 4 U, open studio days, creative drawing and rock painting.

With more than 20 primary-school-aged children joining, Ms Brischke is looking to expand on her creativity afternoons.

"We don't call it an art lesson - I get them confident in their own creativity and then they will produce art," she said.

Ms Brischke has seen her students go from copying templates and each other to going off on their own tangent.

"It is very cool to be able to bring that out," she said.

"I would love to bring it out in adults - they are full of good excuses.

"Even the non-artists can find enjoyment in art."

Ms Brischke also has an open door policy on Wednesday mornings and a guided painting party, which is becoming popular.

"It is fun art, not fine art," she said.

For more information on what is evolving at Sazzy's Art Shack phone 0412 464 760.