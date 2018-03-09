Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Apprentice electrician Bri Sengstock is loving her work at MSF Sugar.
Apprentice electrician Bri Sengstock is loving her work at MSF Sugar. Carlie Walker
News

Bri's loving life as MSF Sugar's first female apprentice

Carlie Walker
by
9th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

BRI Sengstock reckons women can do anything.

The first year apprentice electrician landed her role at MSF Sugar fresh out of high school.

During her final year of school Bri, 17, sought out work experience in her chosen field, impressing her future employers with her work ethic and determination.

She also studied Certificate II in Electrotechnology in Year 12 - the only girl out of the 50 students who studied the subject across the region.

Bri said being the only girl didn't put her off forging a career in a male-dominated industry.

"It only made me more determined," she said.

Bri is MSF Sugar's first female apprentice and she said she had been readily accepted by the men at the mill.

"I've been really, really, really accepted into the group of electricians," she said.

"There's no 'she's a girl, she can't do that'."

Bri said she loved working at the sugar mill.

"It's great fun," she said.

"It's a lot different to what I was expecting, because I've done a lot of work experience in the domestic side of electrical.

"Coming here, that whole time I've been pretty much working on electric motors."

With International Women's Day celebrated yesterday, Bri said women learning trades was an important step forward.

"I think it's great that women are now getting into those sort of trades and different areas," she said.

"There's a lot of talent in women that's just overlooked."
 

Related Items

Show More
international women's day 2018 maryborough msf sugar
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Psychopathic sexual 'deviant' to stay locked up

Psychopathic sexual 'deviant' to stay locked up

News Predator who targeted kids has to get treatment before he'll be released

Cutters prop Brown seeks a path to NRL

Cutters prop Brown seeks a path to NRL

Rugby League Brown will start at prop when the Cutters start their season.

Big tides bring great fishing to local inshore reefs

Big tides bring great fishing to local inshore reefs

Fishing We should see more wet weather over the next month.

  • 9th Mar 2018 9:00 AM
Indecent treatment, bestiality, rape: our sickening backlog

Indecent treatment, bestiality, rape: our sickening backlog

Crime Child sex offences dominate Fraser Coast District Court lists

Local Partners