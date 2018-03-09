Bri's loving life as MSF Sugar's first female apprentice

BRI Sengstock reckons women can do anything.



The first year apprentice electrician landed her role at MSF Sugar fresh out of high school.



During her final year of school Bri, 17, sought out work experience in her chosen field, impressing her future employers with her work ethic and determination.



She also studied Certificate II in Electrotechnology in Year 12 - the only girl out of the 50 students who studied the subject across the region.



Bri said being the only girl didn't put her off forging a career in a male-dominated industry.



"It only made me more determined," she said.



Bri is MSF Sugar's first female apprentice and she said she had been readily accepted by the men at the mill.



"I've been really, really, really accepted into the group of electricians," she said.



"There's no 'she's a girl, she can't do that'."



Bri said she loved working at the sugar mill.



"It's great fun," she said.



"It's a lot different to what I was expecting, because I've done a lot of work experience in the domestic side of electrical.



"Coming here, that whole time I've been pretty much working on electric motors."



With International Women's Day celebrated yesterday, Bri said women learning trades was an important step forward.



"I think it's great that women are now getting into those sort of trades and different areas," she said.



"There's a lot of talent in women that's just overlooked."

