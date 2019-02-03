Menu
Brisbane Airport has been evacuated and trains stopped. @SecurityWatchk
Crime

Coast man charged over alleged bomb hoax

by Nicholas McElroy
3rd Feb 2019 7:45 AM
A GOLD Coast man has been charged with multiple offences following an alleged bomb hoax which shut down the Brisbane Airport and a part of Surfers Paradise overnight.

At around 9pm yesterday police were called to the international terminal following reports of a man in the food court armed with a knife and threatening a woman known to him, according to a Queensland Police Service statement released today.

Police bomb squad vehicle arriving in Surfers Paradise.
Police said they allegedly found a suspicious device at the airport and evacuated the area.

An exclusion zone was declared under the Public Safety Preservation Act as specialist police examined the device and deemed that it was not suspicious.

The exclusion zone was revoked at 11pm.

Surfers Paradise CBD in lockdown. Photo: Brianna Morris-Grant
A second exclusion zone was declared at the Bruce Bishop Carpark in Surfers Paradise just after midnight and revoked at 1.45am.

Police will allege the exclusion zone in Surfers Paradise was a precaution related to the Brisbane Airport incident.

Surfers Paradise CBD in lockdown. Photo: Brianna Morris-Grant
A 50-year-old Surfers Paradise man has been charged with one count each of contravene a domestic violence order, stalking with a weapon, stealing and serious assault police.

He has also been charged with two counts each of making a false statement which can be inferred that there is a plan to damage or destroy a commonwealth air navigation facility, bomb hoax, and common assault.

Police near the exclusion zone in Surfers Paradise. Photo: Hayden Welsh
He is due to appear before the Brisbane Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Police have asked the public with information on the matter to Policelink on 131 444 or provide information online.

Information can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day quoting. Reference number: QP1900234939.

bomb hoax brisbane airport crime editors picks

