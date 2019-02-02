Man shot in Brisbane Airport 'bomb threat'

WHAT WE KNOW

10.50pm: Brisbane Airport has been furiously replying to customers concerned about flights in the morning - some travelling from regional areas.

They have advised: "Once QPS revoke the PSPA, we will work to have operations resume at the International Terminal. We will update as soon as we can.".

The police have in place an emergency declaration for public safety.

The airport is directing people to check with their airlines directly about affected flights.

Once QPS revoke the PSPA, we will work to have operations resume at the International Terminal. We will update as soon as we can. — Brisbane Airport ✈️ (@BrisbaneAirport) February 2, 2019

10.30pm: Police say there is no evidence to suggest the incident is terrorism related.

"It is a domestic violence related situation," a statement says.

10.15pm: Traffic is backing up around the airport as approaches to the international terminal remain closed with police manning roadblocks.

Passengers remain locked aboard planes on the tarmac as the bomb squad and other authorities swept the airport.

Trains also remain stopped.

BOMB THREAT AT BRISBANE AIRPORT, PASSENGERS EVACUATING - WATCH THE VIDEO NOW https://t.co/3Twb6wRr9S #BRISBANE — Aviation Cult (@aviation_cult) February 2, 2019

Police are the only ones remaining on the scene after passengers and airport workers were evacuated.

10.05pm: Police have taken a man to a police station where he will be interviewed.

Specialist police remain at the airport conduction searches.

Passengers, cars and buses have filled nearby streets.

Police have thanked the public for their ongoing co-operation and patience.

#BREAKING #UPDATE Video is now emerging of many people fleeing the airport as it is been evacuated ..

Members of the public are to stay away from the airport as specialist police enter the airport #Brisbaneairport #Brisbane pic.twitter.com/B8rwdGqxjA — Luna News (@Breakingservice) February 2, 2019

9.40pm: Specialist police have taken a man into custody.

Police are now conducting clearance searches of the international terminal in Brisbane.

It is understood the Special Emergency Response Team and the bomb squad were called to the incident, and non-lethal rounds were fired.

There are no reported injuries to members of the public or police.

Hoping my brother and sister in law are okay! Coming back from there honeymoon and are caught up in what's happening at @BrisbaneAirport stay safe! ❤️#brisbaneairport — Josh Jackson (@Jackj013) February 2, 2019

BREAKING: POLICE have shot a man at Brisbane International Airport after he produced a knife and threatened to use explosives.

The suspect walking into the airport carrying a metal box with exposed wiring and claimed to be carrying a bomb, sources have told The Courier-Mail.

Empty airspace around Brisbane Airport tonight with a full lockdown of BNE/YBBN A man has been reportedly arrested by police after allegedly a man wielded a knife in a cafeteria area of the airport #BNE #YBBN #BreakingNews #Flightradar24 @flightradar24 pic.twitter.com/aziX1QChTc — Phil Wright (@dreamrealities) February 2, 2019

Australian Federal Police and Queensland police swarmed the international terminal, declaring an emergency situation and halting train services.

The area was cordoned off to pedestrians and traffic.

Queensland police confirmed a man had been taken into custody.

Crowds of people who were forced to evacuate the airport. pic.twitter.com/YStwsGTZnW — Josh Bavas (@JoshBavas) February 2, 2019

"Police are currently conducting clearance searches of the international terminal," police said in a statement.

"No reported injuries to any members of the public or police.

"PSPA (Public Safety Preservation Act) emergency declaration remains in place."

Our 10.30pm flight has been delayed because of the incident. We were already inside at food court. We heard it and could see a lot of people running and screaming in the departure area. #brisbaneairport — Sherryn Hollioake (@sherryn74) February 2, 2019

Police had been in negotiations with the man.

Nick Sherrard said it was a dramatic scene at the airport.

"Man took out a knife in departures just as we checked in," he wrote online.

Other witnesses said the saw an "old man" pull a knife from a bag near the food court and try to stab his former wife in what appeared to be a "domestic argument".

An incident at #brisbaneairport international has reportedly seen police and ambulances arrive. Eyewitnesses have reported people screaming in the departure lounge. https://t.co/byIWYYvASC — Siobhan Heanue (@siobhanheanue) February 2, 2019

The airport has been evacuated and locked down, with trains halted as police declare an emergency situation.

Australian Federal Police and Queensland police are attending.

Police have advised members of the public to avoid the international airport which has been contained by specialist police.

Police have made a declaration under the Public Safety and Preservation Act..