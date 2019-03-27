Broncos ready to splash cash to keep TPJ

THE Broncos will up-the-ante to secure Tevita Pangai Jr to a multi million-dollar deal as coach Anthony Seibold left the door ajar for fellow forward Alex Glenn to remain at Red Hill.

Seibold is determined for salary-cap pressures not to rip his Broncos squad apart with the first-year Brisbane coach keen to ramp-up retention talks with Pangai and giving Glenn fresh hope of another contract.

The Broncos duo enter Thursday night's clash against the Dragons unsigned for next season, with Pangai set to command $1 million offers from NRL rivals following his rampaging display against the Cowboys last week.

Glenn, meanwhile, is fighting for his future amid speculation the Broncos could release him before June 30, prompting Seibold to speak for the first time about the contract saga confronting the 30-year-old back-rower.

Glenn celebrates a special milestone on Thursday night at Suncorp Stadium, equalling Broncos legend Kevin Walters with his 241st NRL game, and Seibold is adamant Brisbane hierarchy will honour his deal.

"Alex wouldn't be in our leadership group and our starting back-rower if we are trying to shop him around," Seibold said.

"If a club shops someone around or talks to players, it's generally to do with salary cap (pressures) and so on.

Tevita Pangai Junior has caught the attention of the league after his barnstorming display against the Cowboys. Picture: AAP

"I'm not sure what benefit we would get by doing that.

"Alex is off contract at the end of the year and I wanted to make sure he understood where we are at.

"I said, 'Alex, you wouldn't be in the leadership group and a starting left-edge back-rower if we didn't see you adding value to the place'.

"He understood that straight away.

"I wanted to shut this (speculation) down. He is a great professional and it's never nice to hear that any club is shopping you around and that is certainly not the case.

"My understanding is there has been some interest in Alex but I don't want him to go anywhere."

Don’t want to let you go... Alex Glenn (L) has the support of coach Anthony Seibold. Picture: AAP

Seibold faces a potentially greater battle retaining Pangai.

The Tongan torpedo, who turned 23 last month, is one of the most explosive forwards on the open market and Seibold is hopeful the Broncos can stave-off big money bids for Brisbane's version of Jason Taumalolo.

"Obviously, if Tevita continues to play like he did (last) weekend, we want to keep him," he said.

"The challenge for all our young forwards is to build that consistency.

"I am really enjoying coaching Tevita. He had a bit of a disrupted pre-season with a couple of hamstring issues but I think you've seen over the first two weeks that he was really strong."

Plenty to think about... Brisbane Broncos head coach Anthony Seibold has a lot on his plate. Picture: AAP

Asked if the club's posse of young-gun forwards could force Glenn out, Seibold said: "We have put talks on hold at the moment.

"I've only been here for a short period of time so we haven't had any recruitment and retention meetings since Christmas, that will happen in the next few weeks.

"We will have a look at where we are at.

"We have a number of young forwards who are coming off contract so we have to extend them. But Alex knows where we stand - he is starting against the Dragons (on Thursday night)."