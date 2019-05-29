Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Officer to plead guilty to hacking

by Vanessa Marsh
29th May 2019 1:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND police officer accused of a computer hacking and misuse offence has told a court he intends to plead guilty to the charge.

Stuart Walter Ernest Crawford, a 50-year-old police constable who serves in the Brisbane region, was charged with using a restricted computer without consent.

He faced Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning where his lawyer said the officer intended to plead guilty.

According to the Queensland Police, Crawford has been stood down from official duty with the police and has been tasked to perform non-operational duties.

The charge stems from an incident alleged to have happened on December 12, 2018.

Crawford's case was listed for sentence on June 26.

More Stories

crime editors picks hacking queensland police

Top Stories

    MISSING PERSON: Woman, 35, last seen in Hervey Bay

    MISSING PERSON: Woman, 35, last seen in Hervey Bay

    News Police are seeking community assistance to help locate 35-year-old Shae Francis missing in the Hervey Bay region since October

    • 29th May 2019 3:11 PM
    Man killed kms from where mum, kids died in horror crash

    premium_icon Man killed kms from where mum, kids died in horror crash

    Breaking A truck and ute crash has been reported southwest of Kingaroy

    Dad shares memory of last visit with little boy

    premium_icon Dad shares memory of last visit with little boy

    News “Young Zaidok was just a little adventurer. A loving and kind kid'

    Fraser Coast's Coles stores raise thousands for charity

    premium_icon Fraser Coast's Coles stores raise thousands for charity

    Health More than $1300 was raised in Hervey Bay.