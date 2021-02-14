Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Introduced bill aims to reform construction industry
Business

Brisbane construction firm collapses owing $1.3m

by Glen Norris
14th Feb 2021 1:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Brisbane construction company, whose projects included shifting a World War I German tank into a new display at the Queensland Museum, owes creditors more than $1.3 million.

Nick Combis, of Vincents, was appointed voluntary administrator of Leaf Building Group last month after its building licence was cancelled by the construction watchdog.

The German Tank Mephisto. Picture: Tara Croser.
The German Tank Mephisto. Picture: Tara Croser.

Combis in a report lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission

(ASIC) said the company owes approximately $1.32 million to creditors including the Australian Taxation Office, various suppliers and subcontractors.

The six-year-old company had specialised in shop fitouts for major retail brands including Woolworths and Aldi as well as sporting and cultural facilities.

Its most high-profile project was moving the last remaining World War I German tank, better known as 'Mephisto', into a new display space at the Queensland Museum in 2018.

Combis said plant and equipment owned by the firm has been removed and are being held by an auctioneer for sale.

He also said he will now investigate the reasons for the company's failure.

Originally published as Brisbane construction firm collapses owing $1.3m

More Stories

business business collapse construction editors picks leaf building group

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What Annastacia really thinks of Jackie Trad

        Premium Content What Annastacia really thinks of Jackie Trad

        Politics In one of her most revealing interviews yet, Annastacia Palaszczuk opens up on her regrets in office and discussing politics with her father.

        Safe sex, healthy relationships at heart of campaign

        Premium Content Safe sex, healthy relationships at heart of campaign

        News Happy National Condom and Valentine’s Day Wide Bay.

        POLICE: Help search for car stolen in Pialba

        Premium Content POLICE: Help search for car stolen in Pialba

        News The public is being asked to help with the search for a vehicle stolen from Central...

        Two Qld cases as race on to track 1500 after Vic outbreak

        Premium Content Two Qld cases as race on to track 1500 after Vic outbreak

        News As Queensland records two new cases of COVID-19, both in returned overseas...