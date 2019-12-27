Perfect Christmas gift for family that won $24 million

It’s the stuff only dreams are made of — a mum has picked up a $24 million in a Boxing Day Powerball draw after throwing her regular numbers out the window.

A BRISBANE family's life has been transformed after picking up a stunning $24 million Powerball prize this Christmas.

The family, from Samford in Brisbane's northwest, held the only division one winning entry nationally in Powerball draw 1232 yesterday.

In addition to winning division one, the winner's PowerHit entry also scored division three 7 times, bolstering her total prize to $24,328,527.22.

However, amid the chaos of Christmas festivities, the family's mother hadn't had the chance to check her entry and was oblivious to her multimillion-dollar win until a Golden Casket official made contact this morning.

She said the win was still hard to believe.

"It is something I've only ever dreamt about. It happens to other people, not people like me.

"I was asleep when you rang and nearly didn't answer the phone. I can't believe it!"

The regular Powerball player said she had ditched her favourite numbers recently, and instead opted for a QuickPick entry.

When asked if she knew what she might do with her multimillion-dollar prize, the winner had no hesitation.

"I know exactly what I'll do. I'll share it with my kids," she declared.

"It's not all sinking in at the moment. It's a dream.

"I've never had a phone call like this before.

"I just can't figure out what this means right now, but it's huge. It's a dream. It just changes everything for us."

"Are there any good islands for sale?" her husband joked.

The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, purchased her winning 4-game System 8 entry online at thelott.com - Australia's official lotteries.

The numbers drawn in last night's Powerball draw 1232 on Thursday 26 December 2019 were 27, 17, 26, 12, 23, 7 and 9, and the Powerball was number 2.