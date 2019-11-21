Men's fashion shop closes after 73 years

AN ICONIC fashion shop has announced it will be closing its doors next month after 73 years.

Wynnum's DBS Menswear, which opened in 1946 and is one of the oldest businesses on the bayside, will serve its last customers on New Year's Eve after making the decision because of "commercial reasons".

Owner Peter Hellen said he was saddened to be closing after 37 years at the shop.

DBS Menswear owner Peter Hellen celebrating its 70th year in 2016. Picture: Peter Cronin

"It's a big decision," he said.

"When you've served customers for 37 years and make a decision like this, you kind of feel like you're letting them down and that does factor into the decision.

"You develop really good relationships with your customers over such a long time so to know you'll no longer have that does make a decision like this really tough.

"The feedback from customers has been overwhelming to be honest … they're a bit sad that we are closing but they're happy for us to move on to the next stage of our lives."

DBS Menswear on Edith St was named after its three original owners in Davies, Bingham and Sands with Hellen's dad taking the business over in 1982 before he and his wife, Colleen, bought the shop in 2000.

The business has been one of the only menswear shops on the bayside for most of the seven decades it has existed and Mr Hellen said selling good quality clothing had always been a passion of his.

"When I talk about fashion, we are selling relevant fashion for the contemporary man," he said.

"But I just really enjoy selling interesting clothing to customers, that's what floats my boat.

"One of the best things about having a business in a place like Wynnum is that we have had young people come into the shop when we have served their fathers and grandfathers and that's something really special."

ALP Councillor (Wynnum Manly) Peter Cumming said the clothing shop was the fifth business to recently close in the area.

Cr Cumming said that was a concern considering the amount of residential developments happening in Wynnum.

But Mr Hellen said the current state of retail shopping for businesses like DBS Menswear made it almost impossible for him to remain open.

"Retail is getting really tough," he said.

"It is also changing a lot and you need to evolve with it and have a different set of skills that I don't have."

As far as plans for the future, Mr and Mrs Hellen plan to take some time to rest after closing the business before deciding what is next.

DBS Menswear will have closing down sales on leading up to December 31.