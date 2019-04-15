Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Financial planner Emma Radke sentenced to six years jail after pleading guilty to fraud offences.
Financial planner Emma Radke sentenced to six years jail after pleading guilty to fraud offences.
Crime

Financial planner jailed for $300k fraud

by Nicholas McElroy
15th Apr 2019 2:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A financial planner who has pleaded guilty to defrauding a company and clients she worked for of about $300,000 will spend at least the next 20 months behind bars.

Emma Maree Radke was sentenced to a total of six years prison in Brisbane District Court today after pleading guilty to two fraud offences in relation to taking money from her workplace where she was a manager.

The court was told Radke had taken the money to service her gambling addiction and police had determined she lost $183,000 in poker machines at East Leagues Club at Coorparoo.

More Stories

brisbane crime editors picks gambling addictions

Top Stories

    Over 3000 books to be sold for $1 each

    Over 3000 books to be sold for $1 each

    Whats On The Hervey Bay Boat Club Fishing Club are holding the huge book sale to raise funds for the Salvation Army.

    • 15th Apr 2019 2:30 PM
    REVEALED: Tender awarded for Hervey Bay aviation precinct

    premium_icon REVEALED: Tender awarded for Hervey Bay aviation precinct

    Council News Astro Aero is building a high-tech aircraft manufacturing facility.

    Palmer agrees to pay workers

    premium_icon Palmer agrees to pay workers

    News Mr Palmer’s political party is contesting a number of seats

    Man, 21, injured after car crashes into tree on Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Man, 21, injured after car crashes into tree on Fraser Coast

    News The man lost control of his vehicle on the Bruce Highway.