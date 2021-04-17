Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services say a house that caught fire this morning is likely unsalvageable.
Emergency services say a house that caught fire this morning is likely unsalvageable.
News

Home goes up in flames

by Nilsson Jones
17th Apr 2021 9:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A house in Brisbane's north has all-but been destroyed by fire this morning.

Emergency services were called to the property in Mitchelton about 7.15am.

Paramedics assessed two uninjured patients following the fire on University Road.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed all occupants of the property are accounted for.

 

House fire at private residence on University Road, Mitchelton Saturday morning. Credit: Jason Munro.
House fire at private residence on University Road, Mitchelton Saturday morning. Credit: Jason Munro.

 

The property has suffered significant damage and the spokeswoman said the it was likely unsalvageable.

QFES was unable to enter the property and is still attempting to extinguish the fire from the outside.

Originally published as Brisbane home goes up in flames

fire police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Island tourism takes $3.7 million fire hit

        Premium Content Island tourism takes $3.7 million fire hit

        News Businesses on and connected to Fraser Island lost out on an estimated $3.7 million due to the fires last year

        FESTIVAL: Opportunity to celebrate rich local heritage

        Premium Content FESTIVAL: Opportunity to celebrate rich local heritage

        News The Maryborough celebration will feature a dozen events, here’s how you can get...

        LEGACY: Remembering Prince Philip’s visit to Maryborough

        Premium Content LEGACY: Remembering Prince Philip’s visit to Maryborough

        News Prince Philip arrived at Maryborough in 1973 to present the Duke of Edinburgh...

        Store celebrates 150 years in the heritage city

        Premium Content Store celebrates 150 years in the heritage city

        News The unique store takes visitors back in time with its displays.