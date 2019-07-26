Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre at Wacol.
The Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre at Wacol.
Crime

Jail issues ‘code black’ after serious incident

by Thomas Chamberlin
26th Jul 2019 3:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SERIOUS incident has taken place at the state's remand centre Arthur Gorrie jail with officers reporting a "code black" today.

A code black is normally the code used for a jail riot.

The Courier-Mail has been told the code was called today.

It's unclear what sparked the incident but is understood to have involved about six prisoners.

"Officers responded to a disturbance a secure unit block at Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre this afternoon," a QCS spokesman said.

"The incident began around 12.30pm when a small number of prisoners started a disturbance and some property was damaged.

"A majority of the prisoners in the unit were compliant throughout the incident and were isolated in the exercise yard.

"The Emergency Response Team and Delta Unit were able to safely extract the prisoners and lock the unit down around 3pm.

"The incident will be investigated by the CSIU (Queensland Police Service Corrective Services Investigation Unit) with oversight from the Office of the Chief Inspector.

"No officers or prisoners have sustained any injures."

arthur gorrie code black crime

Top Stories

    ENVIRONMENT: Get behind tree planting event in Maryborough

    premium_icon ENVIRONMENT: Get behind tree planting event in Maryborough

    Environment Councillor Paul Truscott said National Tree Day had grown into Australia’s largest community tree-planting and nature care event.

    The 63 Queensland school zones where it's always 40km/h

    premium_icon The 63 Queensland school zones where it's always 40km/h

    News Drivers beware, they stretch across the state

    Man blames noisy dogs for baseball bat rampage

    premium_icon Man blames noisy dogs for baseball bat rampage

    News Robert Ernest David Quinton pleaded guilty to wilful damage

    Business wins war on waste

    premium_icon Business wins war on waste

    News Fraser Coast business secures prestigious award