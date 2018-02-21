Menu
Brisbane Lions coaching clinic at St. James Lutheran College - Lions players (L) Oscar McInerney, Ryan Lester and Archie Smith with some of the younger players.
Brisbane Lions coaching clinic at St. James Lutheran College - Lions players (L) Oscar McInerney, Ryan Lester and Archie Smith with some of the younger players. Alistair Brightman
News

Brisbane Lions make waves in Wide Bay clinic

Blake Antrobus
by
21st Feb 2018 5:00 AM

HEARING so many kids tell him they want to be just like him, Oscar McInerney couldn't wipe the smile off his face.

The Brisbane Lions AFL star, along with his fellow teammates, hosted a community camp for Hervey Bay and Maryborough kids at the St James Lutheran College Oval yesterday.

It's part of a regional Wide Bay tour by the Queensland team, who are teaching young kids the skills of AFL.

Forward Charlie Cameron said it was inspiring to see kids get involved with the clinic.

"It's about giving back to those kids in regional Queensland and helping expose them to AFL," the former Adelaide Crows player said.

"This is my first year visiting regional Queensland, and it's really different to life back in Adelaide."

