Brisbane Lions players Tom Bell and Ben Keays sign autographs for Yarrilee State School students as part of the AFL's Community Camps in 2016.

Brisbane Lions players Tom Bell and Ben Keays sign autographs for Yarrilee State School students as part of the AFL's Community Camps in 2016. Matthew McInerney

BRISBANE Lions will return to the Fraser Coast in 10 days as part of the AFL's Community Camps.

Lions players will run a superclinic at St James Lutheran College's oval from 4.30pm-6pm on Monday, February 19.

Brisbane Lions players Tom Bell and Ben Keays visited Yarrilee State School as part of the AFL's Community Camps in 2016. Matthew McInerney

The AFL Community Camps allows more than 750 players to spend two days meeting fans and developing stronger links between the AFL and the community.

Last year, AFL players visited 120,363 school students at 742 schools, while 6,070 children participated in the clinics.