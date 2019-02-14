Brisbane Lions see Wide Bay potential during whirlwind tour

LIONS VISIT: Brisbane Lions players Lincoln McCarthy and Tom Cutler with St James sports captains Macie Fry and Hogan Radic. Members of the team checked out local sport clubs and hosted Auskick clinics at St James Lutheran College.

AFL: IT WAS only a whirlwind two day tour of the Wide Bay, but Ben Hudson and Lincoln McCarthy are already impressed at the Wide Bay's AFL talent pool.

Both members of the Brisbane Lions said there was potential for many of the region's players to build their way into the team through the Lions academy during their tour of Hervey Bay and Maryborough's sport clubs earlier this week.

While not officially talent scouting for the top-tier squad, McCarthy said it was important the team reach out and branch to other areas of the state.

McCarthy, a forward player for the team, said there was potential for the Lions to recruit "anywhere in the country”.

"Everyone has different pathways on how they make it to AFL careers but what's important early on is you enjoy the game,” McCarthy said.

"Then you learn the sacrifices you have to make to get to a higher level.

"Part of that is to make yourself available to go into the academy programs, there's sometimes a bit of travel you've got to do.

"But making yourself available and committing yourself to playing a higher standard footy I think will give yourself the best opportunity to reach the higher level.”

McCarthy, who joined the Lions in 2018 from Geelong, said he was excited for the season after an impressive record last year.

The Lions finished 2018 with a 5-17 record, yet five of those losses were decided by seven points or less.

McCarthy said he was hoping the team would be able to tighten up their defence and win balls back on the forward half during future games.