Man charged after allegedly spitting on nurse

A man has been charged for allegedly spitting on a nurse at a fever clinic, after he was denied a COVID-19 test because he wasn’t exhibiting symptoms.

A 52-year-old man has been charged with serious assault after he allegedly spat on a nurse at a fever clinic at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The alleged attack on Wednesday is among a series of incidents involving Queensland nurses and other health workers during the coronavirus crisis with reports of some being yelled at, threatened and refused service in shops when they have been wearing their uniforms outside of hospitals.

The Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, where a nurse was allegedly spat at in a fever clinic.

Queensland Nurses and Midwives' Union secretary Beth Mohle said she was becoming increasingly concerned and appalled by reports of members of the public spitting and coughing on nurses and other health workers.

"These are despicable and dangerous acts of anti-social behaviour that must cease," Ms Mohle said.

"People engaging in such behaviour must be met with the full force of the law."

QLD Nurses and Midwives’ Union secretary Beth Mohle. Photo: Liam Kidston.

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles described the alleged incidents against health care workers as "disturbing".

"All of our hospitals have very strong security and safety measures in place," Mr Miles said. "Many have security officers, many have security cameras. People should know that we will exercise every legal power we have to hold to account anyone who hurts one of our health staff.

"But I'd prefer to be talking about the opposite. I'd prefer to be saying to Queenslanders: 'if you see one of our health staff out and about, if you go to one of our hospitals, take a second to thank them, take a second to tell them how much you appreciate what they're doing. If you're standing behind them, a metre and a half behind them at a cafe queue, offer to buy their coffee for them. You'll make their day."

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles. Photo: Kevin Farmer

A man, of Bowen Hills, in Brisbane's inner north, has been charged with the serious assault of a public officer, an offence which carries a maximum jail sentence of seven years, if proven.

He has been issued with a notice to appear in court on June 30.

The Courier-Mail understands the nurse he allegedly spat on was wearing personal protective equipment at the time.

The man was allegedly denied a test for COVID-19 because he did not have the required symptoms.

Originally published as Brisbane man charged after allegedly spitting on nurse