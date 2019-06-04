Menu
Father Dan Carroll, who is the parish priest for the Darra-Jindalee Catholic Parish.
Crime

Priest charged with child sex offence

by Chris Clarke
4th Jun 2019 9:42 AM
A WELL-KNOWN priest from a popular Brisbane parish has been charged with a historical child sex offence dating back to 1975.

 

Father Dan Carroll, who is the parish priest at the Darra-Jindalee Catholic Parish, was charged last Monday with one count of indecent treatment of a child

The 83-year-old Burleigh Heads man is expected to appear in court on June 24.

It is alleged Fr Carroll inappropriately touched a child while they were eight and nine years old in 1975 and 1976.

According to the Darra-Jindalee Catholic Parish's website, Fr Carroll's "dedication and commitment to his congregation has helped to develop a dynamic, welcoming and enthusiastic parish community."

"Myself and the parish staff are always here to serve," Fr Carroll is quoted as saying on the parish's website.

