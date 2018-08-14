Menu
The Fraser Coast Sports Precinct, on Woods Rd, Nikenbah. Images taken on April 27.
News

Brisbane Roar backs development of Sport Precinct

Blake Antrobus
Matthew McInerney
by and
14th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
BRISBANE Roar will hold an A-League or W-League pre-season game at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct next year if work at the new multi-million dollar venue is completed.

That is the view of Roar managing director David Pourre, who along with Roar Academy director Drew Sherman visited the site yesterday and signed some of the biggest deals in Wide Bay's footballing history (more in sport).

Mr Pourre confirmed the three-time A-League champions and two-time W-League premiers were in talks of holding either a pre-season game - against a local team or A-League rival - or training camp at the Fraser Coast next year.

"Hopefully the pitch and precinct's completed by then, but we certainly see a trip up here would be ideal for us in preparation for the following season," Mr Pourre said.

The Roar has previously held pre-season games in Mackay and Lismore, in northern New South Wales, but the Fraser Coast has previously been overlooked by major codes due to the quality of local fields' surfaces.

Mr Pourre said the club was looking for "quality" during their pre-season matches.

"Quality of pitches and facilities and from what I've seen here... and putting a lens over what it would look like in the future, this is something that would be very attractive to a professional team such as the Roar," Mr Pourre said.

"When this comes to finalisation in the coming 12 months, I think it's certainly a place we'd want to stamp our mark on."

His comments come as the Fraser Coast Regional Council continue to draft up plans for the next stage of the project after the business case was received at last month's meeting.

The plan revealed two separate design options, one with the construction of a commercial clubhouse, the other a 10,000-person stadium to host major sporting games and competitions.

Under the proposal to build the stadium, the cost to construct the precinct could balloon to more than $75 million, while the cost without the stadium would be about $69 million.

Football Queensland Wide Bay president and Fraser Coast tourism councillor Stuart Taylor said while he would love to host an A-League calibre game, the value could be in developmental football.

"We've always said that if we have a professional precinct we will bring professional teams to the region," Cr Taylor said.

"We are the perfect region to encourage players from across Australia to come and learn from Roar coaches, learn the Roar philosophy.

"It doesn't have to just be the men's team, it would be great to have the youth team here for a week. There's a range of opportunities available, and you'll see that start to grow and develop over the years."

    Local Partners