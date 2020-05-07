Menu
Three residents have been nabbed as part of a criminal network pipeline which allegedly transported drugs almost 950km across Queensland.
Crime

Syndicate that sold drugs online taken offline by cops

by Brayden Heslehurst
7th May 2020 4:29 PM
A CRIMINAL network pipeline from Brisbane to northern Queensland is in tatters after a co-ordinated effort from police across the state to shutdown the trend.

Investigations from Mackay Police and the Wynnum Criminal Investigation Branch showed pseudoephedrine was allegedly being illegally purchased in Brisbane.

The pseudoephedrine, which is commonly used to make methamphetamines, was then allegedly sent to regional Queensland through online purchases and parcel deliveries to produce recreational drugs.

Police investigations led to officers from the Wynnum CIB storming a Hemmant home in on Wednesday, April 22 and arresting three people after finding a large amount of pharmaceutical drugs and prescriptions.

Pseudoephedrine was the drug allegedly purchased and transported.
Wynnum Police senior sergeant Wayne Richter said the discovery was part of a growing pattern in the state.

"We've found that with the increasing trend of online purchases and parcel deliveries throughout the state, many criminal networks reach out into regional Queensland undetected," he said.

"People in Brisbane, where there's a lot of people and attention, think they can have this type of activity done in rural areas where there's a lot less people and they believe less attention.

Wynnum Police senior sergeant Wayne Richter. Picture: AAP/Renae Droop
"This is an example of how we work alongside our colleagues in regional Queensland with many investigations to prevent the disruption of crimes."

As a result of the investigations, a 26-year-old female and two 36-year-old men from Hemmant were charged with numerous drug offences including producing dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drugs.

They will appear in the Wynnum Magistrates Court later this month.

Originally published as Brisbane syndicate sold drugs online 950km north shut down

