Long delays after crash on major Brisbane road

by Sarah Matthews
16th May 2019 7:10 AM

A CRASH on the Riverside Expressway is causing significant delays for commuters travelling from Brisbane's southside to the city.

The crash has blocked the centre lane near the Margaret Street off ramp northbound towards Milton on the Riverside Expressway, causing delays back as far as Mt Gravatt.

Traffic authorities are advising motorists to proceed with caution.

It is understood no one has been seriously injured in the crash.

