Time for Kahu to Cowboy up

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 20: Jordan Kahu of the Broncos in action during the round 19 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Penrith Panthers at Suncorp Stadium on July 20, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

The Cowboys have moved on swiftly from disgraced fullback Ben Barba by signing versatile Broncos back Jordan Kahu to a one-year deal.

North Queensland confirmed the signing of Kahu for the 2019 NRL season on Monday afternoon.

The 28-year-old New Zealand Test international will train with the Cowboys on Tuesday morning after securing an immediate release from the final year of his Broncos contract.

The Cowboys were looking to bolster their squad after sacking Barba late last month following an alleged domestic violence incident.

"To pick up a player of Jordan's ability and experience at this stage of the pre-season is a massive bonus for us," said Cowboys coach Paul Green.

"He gives us depth at a number of positions, he's a very good centre and he's played wing and fullback as well.

"His goal-kicking ability is the added bonus on top of everything else he offers."

Kahu played 95 NRL games over six seasons for the Broncos since debuting for Brisbane in 2013.

He overcame a string of serious knee injuries to score 42 tries for Brisbane and kick 145 goals and gives the Cowboys a goal-kicking option following the retirement of sharp shooter Johnathan Thurston.

Kahu has played nine Tests for New Zealand. Photo by Dave Howarth - CameraSport via Getty Images.

He is the third Bronco to head north since last season finished, joining ex-Brisbane teammates Josh McGuire and Tom Opacic in Townsville.

Broncos CEO Paul White said the well-liked Kahu would be missed at Red Hill.

"We wish Jordan and his family all the best in what will be a new and exciting opportunity for them," he said.

"He has always been an exemplary member of our club and been a wonderful representative of the Broncos both on and off the field.

"It is sad for the Broncos to see him depart Brisbane, but he will always be welcome back here at the club."

Kahu is in line to face his former club when the Cowboys take on the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium in Round 2 on March 22.

