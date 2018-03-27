Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bureau of Meteorology radar at 11.15am.
The Bureau of Meteorology radar at 11.15am.
Weather

Flash flooding, storm warnings for southeast

by Talisa Eley
27th Mar 2018 12:21 PM

WHILE the north continues to reel from flooding in the wake of ex-cyclone Nora, localised showers and storms are causing flash flooding in the southeast, with forecasters warning more is on the way.

High humidity and dark grey skies have shrouded the southeast for the past two days, with heavy bursts of rain causing localised flooding on a number of Brisbane roads.

Dark rain clouds are covering the city as the Bureau of Meteorology warn more showers are on the way for this afternoon and evening.

Forecasters have also warned of possible storms, along with the showers, on the Sunshine Coast.

Humidity has also been painfully high for locals, sitting at 90 per cent at 6am, dropping down to 82 per cent by 11am.

Play has been abandoned at the Sheffield Shield final at Allan Border field as a result of the poor weather.

Rain is forecast around much of the southeast, with up to 25mm of rain expected on the Queensland border at Coolangatta.

Inland, the Darling Downs will be drier with just the chance of a shower this afternoon.

The rest of the week is expected to bring sporadic rain, with a 50 per cent chance of showers in Brisbane tomorrow.

The BoM is forecasting muggy conditions, with temperatures expected to hover around 30 degrees throughout the Easter long weekend.

The Gold and Sunshine coasts are also expecting similar conditions for the rest of the week.

Related Items

editors picks south east queensland weather
Could funerals take place in Fraser Coast parks?

Could funerals take place in Fraser Coast parks?

Council News FUNERALS and memorial services could be held in Fraser Coast public parks depending on the outcome of a council vote on Wednesday.

Meet the Chronicle's new digital producer

Meet the Chronicle's new digital producer

Opinion So far I can say nothing but great things about my new home

  • 27th Mar 2018 1:24 PM
UNPLUGGED: Young singer's dream run to grand final

UNPLUGGED: Young singer's dream run to grand final

News The grand final will on Wednesday from 7.30pm.

  • 27th Mar 2018 2:00 PM
10 popular camping spots close to the Fraser Coast

10 popular camping spots close to the Fraser Coast

Travel There are loads of beautiful camping spots to explore.

  • 27th Mar 2018 1:44 PM

Local Partners