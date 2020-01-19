Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Young woman struck by lightning

by Isabella Magee
19th Jan 2020 11:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A YOUNG woman has been taken to hospital after lightning struck a crane she was working in early this morning.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was working through the storm in a crane just off the Port of Brisbane's Port Drv when the vehicle was struck by lightning about 2.50am.

She was transported in a stable condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

More storms are forecast for the southeast on Sunday, with Brisbane expected to get between 10-30mm of rain.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks emergency lightning storm

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police, rangers are monitoring Fraser Island

        premium_icon Police, rangers are monitoring Fraser Island

        Environment Covert operations are being undertaken involving police and rangers targeting interactions between dingoes and humans.

        Used needles found strewn across Torquay home

        premium_icon Used needles found strewn across Torquay home

        News Police found rubbish strewn across the home.

        COUNTDOWN: Schools get improvements over the holidays

        premium_icon COUNTDOWN: Schools get improvements over the holidays

        News Work is being carried out across schools on the Fraser Coast