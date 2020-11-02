Brisbanites wowed by Maryborough Story Bank

IT WAS a tale of two women from Brisbane whose paths crossed in the Maryborough Story Bank as they both asked the same question: “Why doesn’t everyone know about this in Brisbane?”

Laurie Surgeoner moved to Maryborough a month ago in search of a quieter pace of life and wandered into the Mary Poppins museum almost by accident.

“I knew this was here and it was about the author of Mary Poppins but it’s really extraordinary,” she said.

Laurie Sturgeoner checks out Mary Poppins.

“I had no idea it was a magnificent as this. It’s mind-boggling. I’m surprised it’s not more widely known outside of Maryborough.”

Also exploring the Story Bank was Heather Jenkins from Forestdale. “I am just blown away,” she declared.

“I would have thought something like this would be a must-do for people in Brisbane and throughout Australia.”

Renee shows Heather Jenkins the Mary Register.

Both women agreed that Maryborough’s heritage buildings were a powerful attraction but said not enough was known outside the city of its other attributes, including the Poppins pedestrian lights.

The Story Bank is a sensory wander through charming rooms that tell the tale of Poppins creator Helen Lyndon Goff, better known as Pamela Lyndon Travers who wrote under the name of P. L. Travers.

In the airy, high-ceilinged rooms of the former Australian Joint Stock Bank managed by her father, Travers Goff, visitors open intriguing drawers, read snippets of P.L.’s wisdoms, walk through a perspex Cherry Lane, flirt with their split multi-coloured shadows and hear tales about Mary Poppins, the life of her creator and sources of inspiration.

Heather Jenkins in the room where PL Travers was born. Character's in the large doll house are animated.

Mrs Jenkins said it exploring the Story Bank was an experience like no other. Like Ms Surgeoner, she vowed to return and learn more. “An hour is not enough.”

Both women admitted they had not read the Mary Poppins books.

Both vowed they would after learning about the stories behind the stories but they will have to wait.

Single Poppins books and sets of the series are sold out in the Story Bank, awaiting new printings.

Opened in June 2019, the museum was closed in March at the start of the pandemic lockdown and re-opened on June 13.

With a limit of 50 people inside at any time, queues are common at popular times.