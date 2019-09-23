Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses, leaving hundreds of thousands of holiday makers stranded.
British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses, leaving hundreds of thousands of holiday makers stranded.
Travel

Travel firm collapses: Will it affect you?

23rd Sep 2019 11:40 AM

Thomas Cook, the world's oldest travel firm, has collapsed, stranding hundreds of thousands of holiday-makers around the globe and sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history.

The firm runs hotels, resorts, airlines and cruises for 19 million people a year in 16 countries.

It currently has 600,000 people abroad, forcing governments and insurance companies to coordinate a huge rescue operation.

The UK's Civil Aviation Authority said on Monday Thomas Cook had now ceased trading and it will work with the government to bring the more than 150,000 British customers home over the next two weeks.

More Stories

Show More
business editors picks holidays thomas cook travel

Top Stories

    CAUTION: Shop manager warns not to use toy as weapon

    premium_icon CAUTION: Shop manager warns not to use toy as weapon

    News Ms Denyer said part of the appeal of gel-blasters was they looked realistic, but they needed to be handled responsibly.

    GALLERY: Riders pedal for charity at Tour de Bay

    premium_icon GALLERY: Riders pedal for charity at Tour de Bay

    Sport Check out all the action shots from Hervey Bay's top cycling event

    • 23rd Sep 2019 10:26 AM
    Foodies share their love of cooking

    premium_icon Foodies share their love of cooking

    Community Maryborough mum makes change from classroom to cafe

    • 23rd Sep 2019 10:20 AM
    Match to have lasting effect for future football stars

    premium_icon Match to have lasting effect for future football stars

    Soccer Match inspires Wide Bay youth to chase their dreams

    • 23rd Sep 2019 10:19 AM