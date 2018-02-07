Brittany celebrates 1st birthday

NUMBER ONE: Addicted to B owner Brittany Johnston celebrates her beauty salon's first birthday.

NUMBER ONE: Addicted to B owner Brittany Johnston celebrates her beauty salon's first birthday. Valerie Horton

FROM the earliest age, Brittany Johnston knew what she wanted to do.

Earlier this week, the 21-year-old blew out the candle to celebrate her lifelong dream and first year of owning her own business, Addicted to B.

Brittany offers a range of beauty services including nails, eyelash extension, waxing, tanning and tinting.

Watching her mother be pampered excited her and the then young student knew working as beautician was for her.

After leaving school in Year 10, Brittany was given the opportunity to work in the field of her dreams.

She was offered an apprenticeship with another beauty salon.

Since opening her business Brittany has not looked back, extending her hours to suit business and working women, and broadening her horizons with short courses and workshops.

Addicted to B owner Brittany Johnston celebrates her Maryborough beauty salon's first birthday. Valerie Horton

"I never thought I would be doing what I am doing,” Brittany said.

"I have lots of clients and very big hours - 12-hour days. "I didn't think it wasn't going to be that busy and everyone was saying it would slow down but it hasn't.”

The young business owner said she would love to expand.

"I would definitely like to hire someone but right now I am thinking about what I am to study next.

"I have done short courses on weekends and during the week including an eyelash extension course and courses on nails with different techniques and art.

"I am looking at studying a Diploma in Beauty which will enable me to do facials and massage - I would also like to train others in this field.”

Addicted to B owner Brittany Johnston celebrates her Maryborough beauty salon's first birthday. Pictured with her proud mum, Margie Johnstone. Valerie Horton

Mum Margie said she was extremely proud.

"Since leaving school, she has done nothing but flourish and she is doing what she always wanted.”

"I want to thank all my clients, family and friends who have helped me to where I am today,” Brittany said.

To celebrate her first successful year owning her own business, clients will be treated to piece of cake, designed and decorated by Chrissy Looby, for the rest of the week.

Fast facts

Addicted to B is located at Shop 2/165 Bazaar St, Maryborough.

To make an appointment phone Brittany Johnston on 4122 4442.