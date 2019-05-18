BRL action returns to Bundaberg after a two week break

RUGBY LEAGUE: Senior rugby league competition returns to the Wide Bay today.

A two week break in the BRL competition due to the 47th Battalion representative carnival and Magic round has starved fans of local footy.

All senior footy will be held at Salter Oval Bundaberg with the three A grade men's fixtures to showcase the round.

In the first match Hervey Bay Seagulls will be out to stop their losing slide when they play the defending premiers ATW at 3.00pm.

Wallaroos return to competition action after four weeks when they play Western Suburbs at 4.45pm.

The team had the bye prior to the break.

The Maryborough club is undefeated and will look to continue their form before the break.

In the final match of the round the undefeated Bundaberg Brothers go up against Easts in a Bundaberg derby at 6.30pm.

Brothers were too strong for ATW in round four and are firming as competition favourites for 2019.

Maryborough Brothers have the bye.

The Hervey Bay women's team also return to the paddock when they play the reigning title holders Brothers.

Brothers sit at the top of the women's ladder and have been the stand-out of the women's competition over the past few seasons.

Seagulls are the only side to have beaten them in the past two seasons but will have to be at their best to challenge the league leaders.