PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Matt Craven named BRL A grade men Player of the Year. INSET: Skye Houliston named A grade women Player of the Year.
Rugby League

BRL celebrate the 2019 season with their annual awards night

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
17th Aug 2019 12:01 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Last night the clubs of the Bundaberg Rugby League came together to celebrate the 2019 season.

The annual BRL awards dinner returned to Brothers Sports Club Bundaberg for the second year in a row.

Master of ceremonies Scott Rowe set the tone for the evening with his easy style and knowledge of the Bundaberg Rugby League.

Mike Ireland congratulated all of the winners on their efforts throughout the season.

"On behalf of the Bundaberg Rugby League I want to congratulate all of the winners.

They were a credit to their clubs and the league.” he said.

For Ireland the night is a great way to celebrate the season before the finals start.

It has been a challenging year for the BRL with some clubs finding it difficult to field players in senior competitions.

Women's Rugby League - Hervey Bay Seagulls (Green) v Past Brothers (Blue) - Skye Houliston.
Women's Rugby League - Hervey Bay Seagulls (Green) v Past Brothers (Blue) - Skye Houliston. Cody Fox

Ireland believes the future of the sport in the Wide Bay is bright with the BRL working with the QRL Central Division to re-ignite rugby league in the Wide Bay in next year's season.

A forum was held last Friday night with rugby league stakeholders to discuss the future direction of league in the Wide Bay region.

Rugby league returns to Salter Oval next Saturday with the first week of the final series. Elimination and qualifying finals will be played in under 18, reserve grade, A grade men and women's.

In men's A grade the Hervey Bay Seagulls play Wallaroos in the elimination final while Eastern Suburbs and Across the Waves will battle it out in the qualifying semi.

The winner of that match will meet Past Brothers the following week in the major semi-final.

In A grade women, Wallabys women play Waves Women in the elimination final.

Hervey Bay Seagulls will travel to Gladstone to play Tannum in the qualifying final.

Again the winner will play Past Brothers in the major semi-final to be played the following week.

The Chronicle will keep you up to date with news, in-depth analysis and results of the Bundaberg Rugby League final series.

So make sure you grab your copy of the Chronicle.

