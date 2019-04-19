Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hervey Bay Seagulls players with coach Fai Sami. The match against the Roos saw a spectator suspended.
Hervey Bay Seagulls players with coach Fai Sami. The match against the Roos saw a spectator suspended. Alistair Brightman
News

BRL crack down on spectator behaviour in A-grade

Shane Jones
by
19th Apr 2019 12:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEAGUE: Bundaberg Rugby League chairman Mike Ireland says Hervey Bay will be asked to increase crowd control at its home ground for the rest of the season.

It follows one spectator being suspended for abusing referees during the sides 32-10 loss to the Wallaroos last Saturday at Stafford Park.

The Seagulls hosted its first matches of the season in the competition, which was where the incident happened.

"One spectator who was way out of line was given an eight week suspension,” Ireland revealed.

"Under the 'Not In Our House' campaign it is the maximum you can give without it going to a judiciary.

"The person was abusing referees and swearing at them.”

Ireland said the suspension hopefully served as a notice to spectators that in the BRL house, at all venues matches are held, no abuse would be tolerated by either players, spectators or referees.

"We're not going to put up with it,” he said.

"We've had no real problems so far except for one person at Salter Oval who got a warning and the person who just got suspended.

"We believe the 'Not In Our House' campaign is working.”

Ireland said Hervey Bay would get a call in the next week to improve security at the venue for crowd control to make sure it doesn't happen again.

Hervey Bay's next match in the competition at home is on May 25 against Past Brothers.

The competition has this weekend off because of the Easter break.

The BRL A-grade resumes on April 27 before having another two weeks off.

a-grade bundaberg rugby league hervey bay seagulls spectators
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    PM reunites with Abbott in Labor seat

    premium_icon PM reunites with Abbott in Labor seat

    Politics SCOTT Morrison has reunited with former prime minister Tony Abbott in a Labor seat as new data revealed who some Aussie voters would prefer as their PM.

    • 19th Apr 2019 1:15 PM
    BREAKING: First Fraser Coast crocodile sighting of the year

    premium_icon BREAKING: First Fraser Coast crocodile sighting of the year

    Environment It is the first crocodile sighting of the year on the Fraser Coast.

    UPDATE: Future uncertain for dingoes after attack on toddler

    premium_icon UPDATE: Future uncertain for dingoes after attack on toddler

    Breaking It's believed the dingo dragged the child from the camper van