BRL, NDRL games could be reduced this weekend

Miriam Vale player Thomas Robinson is tackled. The team could be playing less minutes this weekend in the NDRL. Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: The expected heat this Saturday and Sunday could shorten games in the Bundaberg Rugby League and Northern Districts Rugby League.

The weather for both days, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, is forecast to be 32 degrees in Bundaberg.

The same is forecast for Gladstone and Maryborough, which will also host matches in the BRL.

It will be one of the warmest starts to each competition on record.

The forecast, if it materialises, triggers Queensland Rugby League regulations for heat in matches.

QRL guidelines state 'if either the wet bulb temperature or ambient temperature is within a certain range, then you must follow the recommended possible management for sustained physical activity'.

The possible management for ambient temperatures between 31 and 35 is 'limit intensity, take more breaks' and 'limit duration to less than 60 minutes'.

"If we had to we will on the day,” BRL chairman Mike Ireland said.

"What we do, at the discretion of the referees, is increase drink breaks if the conditions are warm.”

Of course, the temperature needs to reach 31 or higher on the day to trigger the rules.

Ireland said the only games it impacted was reserves, which run for 70 minute games.

The women and under-18s, who are scheduled to play during the day, run for 60 minutes already.

All A-grade matches, that go for 80 minutes, are run in the afternoon, which is expected to be below the forecast.

NDRL chairman Neil Redfern said the competition was well aware of the weather and the forecast heat.

The competition has two games in the middle of the day on Sunday at 1.30pm and 3.15pm.

"We'd have drinks breaks with a maximum of 20 minutes game time before it happened,” he said.

"We'll also look to consider extending the half time break.

"We understand it's a first hit out for clubs and some clubs may not have many rotations.”

Redfern said the competition did not consider delaying games until later in the afternoon as it then raises problems with finishing games before sunset as the South Kolan oval, which hosts round one and doesn't have lights.

Decisions on what happens will be finalised on the day with the BRL and NDRL to decide before games.