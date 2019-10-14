BRL rookie takes flight to Brisbane to join Wynnum Manly

RUGBY LEAGUE: Tyson Miller is leaving his local nest.

The Hervey Bay Seagulls player is travelling south to join another Seagulls club in Wynnum Manly.

Miller was named Rookie of the Year at the Bundaberg Rugby League end of year awards and his form and talent has been noticed by the Brisbane club.

Wynnum-Manly Seagulls academy manager Glen Dreger and Maryborough Brothers life member believes Miller has a bright future in the game.

"We have been keeping an eye on the BRL season and watching Tyson improve through the year," he said.

The club made approaches to Miller to gauge what his plans were for his footballing future.

"We offered Tyson the opportunity to play in our Hasting Deering's under 20 side next year, which he grabbed with both hands," Dreger said.

Miller will be placed in a house with other young Wynnum Manly players and complete a pre-season with the Intrust Super Cup team.

"Depending on his form, he may have an opportunity to debut in our Intrust Cup team during the season," he said.

Wynnum Manly and the Fraser Coast Junior Rugby League entered into a partnership last year.

The partnership includes skill development and talent identification.

The program is already paying results for the Fraser Coast.

"Recently we brought some players down to play trials against the Sunshine Coast," he said.

"We will return a couple of times before Christmas to conduct reviews with the players and educate them on parts of their game they can work on."

Dreger and the Wynnum Manly club are not involved purely to drag players away from the region.

"Our charter is not to take kids from the region at 15 years old," Dreger said.

"If a kid's leaving school and heading to Brisbane for study or work and they want to follow rugby league, hopefully they will do that at Wynnum."