BRL to call crisis meeting to discuss future of the club

UNCERTAIN FUTURE: Past Brother Jayden Alberts gets away from Maryborough's Travis Blake earlier this season. Brian Cassidy

RUGBY LEAGUE: The future of the Maryborough Brothers Senior Rugby Club hangs in the balance after the club forfeited for a second week in a row.

The club was scheduled to play ATW on Saturday night but on Thursday they advised the Bundaberg Rugby League that they would be forfeiting again due to lack of player numbers.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle can exclusively reveal that the BRL are planning to hold an urgent meeting to discuss the situation.

Bundaberg Rugby League Chairman Mike Ireland was concerned for the future of the Maryborough club.

"I will call a meeting for Monday night with the BRL Executive to discuss the immediate playing future of the Maryborough Brothers club,” Ireland said.

The club has struggled throughout the season to compete against the other clubs.

Alarm bells started ringing in round three of the competition the Brethren were thrashed 128-0 by Bundaberg Brothers.

The Bundaberg Rugby League worked with the club to ensure they could field a team by allowing Burnett Head Cutters reserve grade players the ability to play for Brother in A grade if required.

Inquiries with the Burnett Cutters club have found that Brothers have not requested any assistance for players to play in A grade.

Concerns for the future of the BRL competition are increasing after the Isis club were unable to field any senior teams for season 2019.

The Hervey Bay Seagulls also struggled in 2018 with a similar senior player crisis due to financial difficulties.

The Chronicle will provide updates on the outcome of the meeting early next week.

