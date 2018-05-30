Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

The BRL's top 10 try and point scorers

Matthew McInerney
by
30th May 2018 5:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Bundaberg Rugby League is seven weeks old and already there appears to be a clear divide between the genuine premiership contenders, the dark horses, and the strugglers.

Unsurprisingly, Waves Tigers are flying ahead of the pack. They boast a two-point advantage atop the table but have scored more points than any other team. 

Isis Devils and Wallaroos are joint second, though the Devils' points differential heavily favours the Childers club.

Past Brothers have proved they have plenty of points in them, while Wests aren't too far behind.

But who is scoring all of the points?

The top 10 try and point scorers feature names that have regularly appeared at the pointy end of such lists in the past few seasons, but competition is fierce despite several superb individual hauls.

The BRL's top 10 try-scorers

Name Club Tries
Luke Waters Wallaroos 10
William Nagas Wests Panthers 9
Klint Beer Past Brothers 8
Joey Alberts Wallaroos 7
Zak Bainbridge Isis Devils 7
Trent Seeds Waves Tigers 7
Shaun Collins Wallaroos 6
Tyrell Howard Waves Tigers 6
Nathan Karami Isis Devils 5
Sam Kuhnel Easts Magpies 5

 

DREAM TEAM: Who would make a Fraser Coast rep team? Click here to find out who we picked.


The BRL's top 10 point-scorers

Name Club Points
Zak Bainbridge Isis Devils 64 (7T, 18G)
Tyrell Howard Waves Tigers 58 (6T, 17G)
James Prichard Wests Panthers 58 (4T, 21G)
Clinton Horne Waves Tigers 50 (4T, 17G)
Luke Waters Wallaroos 42 (10T, 1G)
William Nagas Wests Panthers 46 (9T)
Klint Beer Past Brothers 32 (8T)
Ben Kuskey Past Brothers 32 (3T, 10G)
Nathan Karami Isis Devils 30 (6T, 3G)
Joey Alberts Wallaroos 38 (7T)

Related Items

Show More
brl bundaberg rugby league fcsport fcstats rugby league
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Accused ambo attacker fronts court

    premium_icon Accused ambo attacker fronts court

    News He is also accused of breaking windows of a car parked at the back of Maryborough Police Station.

    Rare roundabout for Maryborough

    premium_icon Rare roundabout for Maryborough

    Council News This is one rare roundabout.

    Vikki’s shock baby revelation

    Vikki’s shock baby revelation

    News “You can't help who you fall in love with.”

    It's a jungle of a party as Disney classic comes to life

    It's a jungle of a party as Disney classic comes to life

    News A show is coming up at 5.30pm today.

    Local Partners