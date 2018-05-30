The BRL's top 10 try and point scorers

The Bundaberg Rugby League is seven weeks old and already there appears to be a clear divide between the genuine premiership contenders, the dark horses, and the strugglers.

Unsurprisingly, Waves Tigers are flying ahead of the pack. They boast a two-point advantage atop the table but have scored more points than any other team.

Isis Devils and Wallaroos are joint second, though the Devils' points differential heavily favours the Childers club.

Past Brothers have proved they have plenty of points in them, while Wests aren't too far behind.

But who is scoring all of the points?

The top 10 try and point scorers feature names that have regularly appeared at the pointy end of such lists in the past few seasons, but competition is fierce despite several superb individual hauls.

The BRL's top 10 try-scorers

Name Club Tries Luke Waters Wallaroos 10 William Nagas Wests Panthers 9 Klint Beer Past Brothers 8 Joey Alberts Wallaroos 7 Zak Bainbridge Isis Devils 7 Trent Seeds Waves Tigers 7 Shaun Collins Wallaroos 6 Tyrell Howard Waves Tigers 6 Nathan Karami Isis Devils 5 Sam Kuhnel Easts Magpies 5

DREAM TEAM: Who would make a Fraser Coast rep team? Click here to find out who we picked.

The BRL's top 10 point-scorers