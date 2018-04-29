LISTEN: BRL's top three teams maintain run atop table

Bundaberg Rugby League's top three teams have extended their advantage atop the ladder after strong wins in round five.

Isis Devils, Wallaroos and Waves Tigers, who entered the fifth round with eight competition points and 3-1 starts to their respective season, all won their fixtures, while Wests Panthers overcame a spirited Maryborough Brothers.

Wallaroos asserted itself as the big brother in Fraser Coast rugby league after an at times scrappy but dominant 44-12 win against Hervey Bay at Eskdale Park.

Centre Brandon Law, halfback Luke Waters and winger Brandon Clayton all scored doubles for home side, while Law kicked five goals.

Isis prevailed against Past Brothers in arguably the match of the round at Salter Oval, Bundaberg.

Sione Tooa scored two tries as Isis came from a 16-10 deficit on to win 22-16.

Maryborough Brothers led Wests at halftime and into the second half of their game at Eskdale Park, but the Panthers' experience shone as they earned a vital win.

A converted try in the final minute enhanced Wests' margin.

Reece Maughan scored two tries in his first game against his former club as Waves Tigers beat Easts Magpies 30-22.

Maughan, a Waves junior, spent several years playing for the Magpies before he returned to his rugby league this season.

Waves second-rower Jake Zaina scored two tries in the first half while Clinton Horne (three) and Tyrell Howard (two) shared kicking duties.