Brolga ballet: Dances brush barre with best in state

FOR many Fraser Coast ballet dancers, regional classes taught by Queensland Ballet were an opportunity not to be missed.

The classes were held at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre and taught by Queensland Ballet's Lydia Melmeth.

Ms Melmeth said it was important to share the magic of ballet with regional Queensland, especially due to the coronavirus crisis as young dancers might not get the opportunity otherwise.

She said the classes allowed experienced company ballet dancers to share their knowledge with the next generation.

Ms Melmeth was an international dancer and came back to Queensland Ballet as a teaching artist.

She said teaching in the regions was special, saying it was lovely to work with regional dancers.

"When you walk into the class and you have that energy, it really inspires you as a teacher," Ms Melmeth said.

Queensland Ballet hosted three classes, one for dancers aged six to eleven, another for those aged 12 to 17 and a third for senior dancers.

Ms Melmeth said the community classes were adapted for student skill levels, such as the senior class taught with gentle movements to be inclusive for all age groups.

She clarified the community classes hosted by Queensland Ballet were not talent scouts, rather they were about connecting with the regions and promoting ballet.

"It's all about enjoying movement and having fun," she said.