Brolga spreads its wings with raunchy show

IT WAS close to a pandemic-style full house when the Brolga Theatre opened for Stiff on Friday night.

With social distancing, the theatre can hold about a third of its capacity.

Pairs and groups were spaced so a crowd of about 270 stretched back to Row U for the Hervey Bay Z Pac Little Theatre play.

Full red curtain lighting on stage was compressed into giant ruby lips to set the tone for a raunchy farce about a bevy of streetwalkers setting up a brothel in an inherited funeral parlour.

Stiff, owned by David Spicer Productions, was produced by David Coleman, who played a dead-pan role as the irreverently handled body of a licentious judge.

The play was “an antidote to Covid”, said Mr Coleman in a program segment: “Thanks for coming back to see live theatre on the Fraser Coast.”

The Fraser Coast’s regional theatre was shut down suddenly in March within days of announcing that it would be producing the musical Wicked as its biennial production.

The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz, which was to mark the 20 th anniversary of the opening of the Brolga, has been shelved until further notice.

The Brolga has had a quieter re-opening in October this year, with audience social distancing trialled in the 900-seat auditorium for Morning Melodies earlier in the month.