Women's adventure film tour
BROLGA THEATRE: Film festival a celebration of amazing women

Carlie Walker
by
18th Feb 2019 10:20 AM
AN inspiring film festival is headed to Maryborough's Brolga Theatre.

The Women's Adventure Film Tour will be screened from 6.30pm on March 8 at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre.

The film festival will take in the adventures of a wide range of incredible women.

See the grit and determination of Blue Mountains rock climber Monique Forestier then take on the mountains with the youngest Australian to summit Mount Everest, Alyssa Azar.

The Women's Adventure Film Tour is coming to Nambour.
Journey across Greenland on a bicycle with record-breaking expedition cyclist Kate Leeming.

Experience snowboarding in Iran through the eyes of international snowboard competitor Michaela Davis-Meehan.

The get a glimpse into life as a competitive adventurer with world champion trials rider Janine Jungfels and Australian and New Zealand Olympic skiers Anna Segal and Janina Kuzma.

It will be an evening of heartwarming storytelling and a look into the lives of remarkable woman.

Tickets will cost $22.08 for adults and $16.84 for concessions.

To book, head to eventbrite.com.au.

brolga theatre women's adventure film tour
