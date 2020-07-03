RESTRICTIONS EASE: What's open on Coast and new rules

Fraser Coast library assistant Sofia Williams. More people will be allowed in the Hervey Bay and Maryborough libraries at the one time and the Brolga Theatre will reopen in a limited capacity following the further easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

THE Brolga Theatre will reopen in a limited capacity and more people will be allowed at Hervey Bay and Maryborough's libraries as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour welcomed the State Government's announcement that the one person per four square metre rule would determine the maximum number of people allowed in venues like museums and libraries from Friday.

The relaxed rule will mean the number of people allowed in Hervey Bay Library will increase from 20 to 200, while 90 visitors will now be allowed in the Maryborough Library at the same time.

"The Fraser Coast has now been COVID-19 free for about three months, so it is welcome news that more people are now allowed in our community facilities and businesses at the same time," he said.

"Our local libraries are always extremely popular, with more than a third of our population being members.

"Visitor numbers will still be limited at our smaller libraries in Tiaro, Howard and Burrum Heads due to space and staff limitations, but public computer access will be increased and the Click and Collect service will be maintained for vulnerable community members.

"Reduced operating hours will remain in place in line with the additional COVID SAFE procedures required, while programs and events in the libraries are still postponed until further notice."

Cr Seymour said the Brolga Theatre would reopen from July 11 for corporate bookings and limited venue hire, with the council awaiting further advice and approvals around how and when major performances would return.

"The Bond Store and The Story Bank will continue to operate in line with their current COVID SAFE plans and allow a maximum of 20 visitors at any one time. We have had good numbers since these facilities reopened so bookings are required, especially during the school holidays," he said.

"As restrictions ease, it's important we all continue to practice good hygiene, abide by physical distancing guidelines and follow the advice of health authorities, including getting tested at local fever clinics if required."

Anyone seeking more information and the latest COVID-19 advice is encouraged to visit www.australia.gov.au and www.covid19.qld.gov.au/