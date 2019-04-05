Broncos Challenge win for School League

RUGBY LEAGUE: School rugby league was on display Wednesday night at Stafford Park Hervey Bay.

The annual Broncos Challenge brought together schools from Maryborough and Hervey Bay competing for trophies in front of Brisbane Broncos development staff.

In front of a large crowd including students from local schools, boys and girls team's challenged each other for school footy bragging rights.

Parking space was scarce at Ralph Stafford Park, home of the Hervey Bay Seagulls.

All matches were played in good spirit and sportsmanship.

NRL development officer Scott Zahra was pleased with the crowd numbers and the standard of football.

"We saw some cracking games of footy with plenty of skilful play,” Zahra said.

Zahra also thanked Tony McQuaid from Xavier College who again organised the tournament for local schools.

"Tony does a great job for school footy on the Fraser Coast,” Zahra said.

Brisbane Broncos development manager Paul Dyer made special mention of the referees and first aid officers.

"Without referees and first aid officers we don't have footy matches,” Dyer said.

MATCH RESULTS

Under 13 boys: Xavier Catholic College 14 d Urangan State High School 12

Under 13 girls: Urangan State High School 24 d Barbarians 10

Under 15 boys: Aldridge State High School d Xavier Catholic College 18

Under 15 girls: Barbarian 26 d Maryborough State High School 8

Open boys: Aldridge State High School 30 d Xavier Catholic College 10

Open girls: Xavier Catholic College 20 d Maryborough 0