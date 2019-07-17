Broncos fend off Bulldogs’ Turpin interest

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold concedes the club faces a battle to retain Jake Turpin, with six clubs, including Thursday evening's opponents Canterbury, targeting Brisbane's Mr Fixit.

Just seven months ago, Turpin wasn't even in Brisbane's 30-man full-time squad and was one of the NRL's lowest-paid players on a contract worth around $70,000.

Now the 22-year-old has become one of the most sought-after players on the open market, the by-product of a fine 2019 campaign in which Turpin has become Brisbane's solution to a number of positional problems.

Turpin has gone beyond expectations this season. Image: AAP Image/David Rowland

Signed by Brisbane as a hooker, Turpin has operated at dummy-half this season and filled in for Anthony Milford at five-eighth, before shifting to halfback last week against the Warriors after Sean O'Sullivan injured his hamstring.

Turpin will play his 11th career game alongside Darius Boyd in the Broncos halves against the Bulldogs, but how long he remains at Red Hill depends on Brisbane's salary cap position and what other clubs are willing to pay for him.

The Broncos initially tabled a one-year deal, but with the Bulldogs understood to have offered a three-year package, Brisbane will need to up the ante to keep the hard-hitting utility.

Seibold confirmed the poaching threat but said the Broncos were reluctant to lose the Ipswich product, who has become a valued member of Brisbane's roster.

The youngster doesn’t have plans to leave Red Hill yet. Image: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

"There has been a bit of interest from a number of clubs," he said. "But we have made Jake an offer and we are working towards retaining him."

The Warriors are also eyeing off Turpin and while he could earn more elsewhere, the former Storm rake hopes the Broncos can come to the party with a palatable deal.

"I don't know what I'm going to do yet," he said.

"I love playing for the Broncos. It's the club I grew up supporting, so it's a dream come true to even play for them.

"With my contract, I don't know yet when it will be finalised. I'll focus on my footy and if I'm doing well there it will sort itself out.

"My preference is to stay. I like it here, mum and dad live an hour-and-a-half away from Brisbane so my family are close enough.

"I will sit down with the Broncos and my manager and sort out what I want to do in the next few weeks."

Brisbane can ill afford to lose the young talent now. Image: AAP Image/Craig Golding

Turpin will oppose promising Canterbury halfback Jack Cogger and says he is happy to temporarily occupy the Broncos No.7 jumper made famous by Allan Langer.

"I don't care what number I wear," he said with a laugh.

"Wherever 'Seibs' (Seibold) puts me I will play. As long as I am playing first grade, I am happy.

"Whatever position the coach puts me in, I will do my job.

"The Bulldogs had a good win last week so it's important we're not complacent this week, myself included."