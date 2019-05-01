Dearden hits rare rookie air like Jordan

BRONCOS teenage debutant Tom Dearden is almost a battle-hardened, grizzled veteran compared to the 2008 version of Gold Coast Titans rookie Jordan Rankin.

At 18 years and 50 days, Dearden will wear the famous Brisbane no. 7 jumper in the most eagerly anticipated clash of the 2019 season when the Broncos take on South Sydney at ANZ Stadium Thursday night.

Future Immortal Greg Inglis will be officially farewelled by the Rabbitohs faithful after announcing his retirement last month while fellow Maroons great Darius Boyd plays his 300th NRL match.

Tom Dearden at Broncos training this week.

But Dearden's debut is the talking point outside of that whole Bennett-Broncos-Bunnies-Seibold soap opera.

The only thing missing from the build-up around Dearden is for him to be christened "the next (insert name of legend)''.

Thankfully for the ultra-talented kid, that has not happened.

He's got enough on his plate this week.

After starring in schoolboy footy last year, Dearden has clearly shown enough at Intrust Super Cup level, three NRL trials and at Broncos training for Brisbane to hand him the playmaking keys to the biggest brand in the NRL.

While the resume seems on the skinny side, it has more bones on it than Rankin - a fellow product of rugby league nursery Palm Beach Currumbin High - when he was thrown into the cauldron of first grade.

Jordan Rankin during his first garde debuit in 2008.

It was Round 22, 2008 when Rankin was just 16 years and 238 days old and he came off the bench for the Titans against the Newcastle Knights.

It was a Monday night at Robina in front of 15,136 spectators and the Knights would win 32-12.

Rankin was the third youngest debutant in the history of the game in Australia with only East's Ray Stehr (1929) and Wests' Jack Arnold (1936) getting a crack at the big time earlier.

Rankin - a five-eighth/halfback - started 2008 playing in the Gold Coast's SG Ball team (under 18s) before getting moved up to the under 20s squad mid-season.

He was all set to play for the Australian schoolboys against the touring English and French sides when he had to pull out of the squad so he could train with the Titans top grade.

Jordan Rankin with his mum Tracy before his first grade debut

All eyes were on the Gold Coast-born playmaker as he created rugby league history but as quickly as he entered the spotlight, he faded back into the shadows.

He did not play first grade again until Round 16, 2011, spending the entire 2009 and 2010 season in the Titans under 20s.

He played eight NRL games in 2011, six the following year and two in 2013 when his stop-start stint with the Titans ended.

"I'm not going to say I wasn't thrown in too young but it was an opportunity I took … that I was given … it is one of those things I have to live with now,'' Rankin said later.

"Sixteen is obviously, when you look at it now, a bit young.

"I played one game and didn't play for another two years and that dents your confidence.

"I didn't play my natural game, I played a bit more conservative.''

Jordan Rankin during his time with the Wests Tigers in 2016.

Rankin headed to England where he played two seasons with Hull before returning to Australia in 2016 when he turned out for 22 games with the Wests Tigers as a fullback or winger, scoring seven tries and kicking 28 goals.

He went back to England in 2017 to join the Huddersfield Giants and was last seen this season running around with the Castleford Tigers at halfback in the English Super League.

It has been quite the rugby league rollercoaster for Rankin - who is now 27.

Dearden will be getting all the support and advice from the right people at the Broncos as he starts his journey in the NRL.

Rankin's regret of not playing his natural game and playing too conservative may be the best lesson for Dearden yet given he is about to walk a mile in his shoes.