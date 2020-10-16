Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rugby League

Broncos sex tape: Teen’s guilty plea after video went online

by Vanessa Marsh
16th Oct 2020 11:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The woman accused of releasing a sex tape involving star Broncos player Kotoni Staggs has pleaded guilty in a Brisbane court.

McKenzie Lorraine Robinson, 18, arrived at the Brisbane Magistrates Court with her lawyer and another supporter dressed in a short dress, high heels and carrying a Louis Vuitton handbag

Robinson was charged with one count of distributing prohibited visual recordings.

 

McKenzie Lorraine Robinson arriving at Brisbane Magistrates Court. Pics Tara Croser.
McKenzie Lorraine Robinson arriving at Brisbane Magistrates Court. Pics Tara Croser.

 

The intimate video surfaced online in August after the pair met for sex in mid-June.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Henri Rantala told the court that on June 15, Staggs and Robinson agreed to meet for sex at her apartment.

During the encounter, Robinson asked if she could film the football player and used her phone to record him having sex with her from a "first person perspective".

Sgt Ranata said Staggs consented on the basis the video stay between the two of them.

He said in the weeks after the one night stand, Robinson sent the football player dozens of messages including a snippet of the intimate video and in early August, the x-rated clip began circulating online.

 

Kotoni Staggs says he was embarrassed by the sex tape. Picture: Scott Davis
Kotoni Staggs says he was embarrassed by the sex tape. Picture: Scott Davis

 

Sgt Rantala said the video received domestic and international attention and caused Staggs "personal embarrassment" and "professional repercussions affecting his public brand and potential sponsorship opportunities".

"The appropriate sentence should reflect ... the personal embarrassment and economic ramifications it's had on the victim in the circumstances," he said.

The prosecutor submitted a heavy fine would be appropriate given her age and lack of criminal history.

 

The release of the x-rated video came amid a horror year for the young gun player who was the victim of online cat fishing earlier in the year when someone created a fake social media account with his photo and began messaging people.

Staggs, 21, has previously said he was left embarrassed by the sex tape which was shared on social media and dreaded having to tell his family.

 

The New South Wales State of Origin hopeful suffered a season-ending ACL tear in a game against the North Queensland Cowboys late last month.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Broncos sex tape: Teen's guilty plea after video shared online

More Stories

Show More
brisbane broncos court crime kotoni staggs mckenzie lorraine robinson sex tape

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Woman killed in Susan River crash identified

        Premium Content NAMED: Woman killed in Susan River crash identified

        News THE identity of a woman killed on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd has been revealed.

        Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court

        IN COURT: Local trawler fisherman better at sea than on road

        Premium Content IN COURT: Local trawler fisherman better at sea than on road

        News A man has narrowly avoided serving jail time after failing to tell the judge why he...

        Jewel thief back behind bars after ‘struggling’ in real world

        Premium Content Jewel thief back behind bars after ‘struggling’ in real...

        News He drove his own car to robbery and made no attempt to disguise himself