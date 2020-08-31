Broncos slam door on Bennett reunion

Ambitions for veteran coach Wayne Bennett to make a shock return to the Brisbane Broncos appears to have been a pipe dream.

Speculation has been mounting about Anthony Seibold's replacement since he parted ways with the struggling club on Wednesday.

Along with Queensland great Kevin Walters and former North Queensland Cowboys coach Paul Green, Bennett was touted for a potential return to Red Hill.

The Queenslander served as head coach of the Broncos for a record 24 seasons, winning seven NRL premierships and boasting a 64 per cent win record.

Bennett left under bitter circumstances in 2018 when he was sensationally fired so the Broncos could bring in Seibold.

Fox League revealed Bennett had told The Courier-Mail's Peter Badel he would consider coming back to the club, assuming there were some changes at the board level.

But on Sunday, The Australian's Brent Read reported Brisbane have shown little interest in recruiting the 70-year-old.

Wayne Bennett currently coaches the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Speaking on Fox League, Brisbane Broncos great Ben Ikin explained why a return to Red Hill would be the wrong move for Bennett.

"It's not a model I would push for," Ikin said on Sunday.

"I think Wayne's time at the Brisbane Broncos is done. He's had two stints, he's achieved much success.

"If you're going to do anything with Wayne at the club you're going to celebrate his legacy and not much more than that.

"At his core, at the centre of his being, Wayne Bennett is a coach. To think he's going to come back into a senior coaching director's role, and sort of not get his hands dirty while peering over the shoulder of a first-time NRL coach like Kevvie Walters … even if Paul Green gets the job, for Wayne to fill that role I think would be too big a distraction for the football program.

"He's got such a huge personality, and based on some of the bad blood that's unfolded in recent times I don't think it's something the club needs to do.

"If you're going to give the job to Kevvie Walters I would much prefer to see a model where rather than get a senior coaching director over the top, get some really experienced assistants to support Kev.

"So he feels at that club, if he ends up as coach, that he can do it his way, not Wayne's way."

